OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 5.2 %
OPHC opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
