OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

