Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

