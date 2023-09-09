Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

