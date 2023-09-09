Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
