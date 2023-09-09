StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.