Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,855,000 after purchasing an additional 727,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 207,813 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

