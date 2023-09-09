ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 0.8 %
AACG stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.15.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
