StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

