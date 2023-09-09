Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,029 shares of company stock worth $3,299,501 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

