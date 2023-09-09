Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRT. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE SRT opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

