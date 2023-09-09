StockNews.com Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EGO opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.