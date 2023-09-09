China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Further Reading

