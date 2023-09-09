StockNews.com Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Autohome alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autohome

Autohome Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.