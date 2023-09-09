AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Shares of AN stock opened at $152.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.77. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,793. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

