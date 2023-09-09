NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 48,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

