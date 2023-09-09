StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVP

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.