StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.38. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,945.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 20,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 81,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $211,540.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,486.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 185,998 shares of company stock valued at $489,265 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

