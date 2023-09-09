GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.85) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.89) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.31) to GBX 1,390 ($17.55) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560 ($19.70).

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Price Performance

GSK Announces Dividend

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,444.20 ($18.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,609 ($20.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,367.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,407.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,409.45%.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.19) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($109,118.46). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.19) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,118.46). Also, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($43.72), for a total value of £673,220.52 ($850,240.62). Insiders have purchased 6,018 shares of company stock worth $8,664,147 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.