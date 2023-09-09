Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

ECOR opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Ecora Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 102.80 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.09). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.18. The firm has a market cap of £279.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £8,475 ($10,703.46). Company insiders own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

