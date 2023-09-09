dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DOTD
dotdigital Group Price Performance
dotdigital Group Company Profile
Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.