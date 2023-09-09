DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,520 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,250 ($91.56) to GBX 6,520 ($82.34) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($66.20) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,712.40 ($72.14).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 4,384 ($55.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,380.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,560.38. DCC has a one year low of GBX 3,986 ($50.34) and a one year high of GBX 5,100 ($64.41). The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

