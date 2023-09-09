boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 55 ($0.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.57) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 46.63 ($0.59).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 33.12 ($0.42) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.94 ($0.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £420.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

