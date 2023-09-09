B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Lowered to Underweight at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 513 ($6.48) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.82) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.14) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 509.50 ($6.43).

BME stock opened at GBX 562.80 ($7.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 554.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.00 and a beta of 1.06. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.48).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

