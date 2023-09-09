B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Lowered to Underweight at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 513 ($6.48) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.82) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.14) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 509.50 ($6.43).
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.8 %
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.