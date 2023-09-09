Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,550 ($32.21) to GBX 2,600 ($32.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Goodbody raised shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.41) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.26) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.75).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,807 ($35.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,814.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,985.49. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,603 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,226.48 ($40.75). The company has a market cap of £9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,935.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 4,413.79%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

