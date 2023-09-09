Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6,300 ($79.57) target price on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.83) to GBX 5,500 ($69.46) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($56.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,965.71 ($75.34).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,190 ($65.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,474.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,185.33. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,739 ($47.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.93). The company has a market capitalization of £22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,607.26%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

