Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,130 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,070 ($13.51) to GBX 1,130 ($14.27) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.23) to GBX 1,245 ($15.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,196 ($15.10).
Read Our Latest Research Report on HSX
Hiscox Stock Up 2.1 %
Hiscox Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Hiscox
In related news, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.75) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,163.58). In other Hiscox news, insider Jonathan Bloomer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.27) per share, for a total transaction of £210,200 ($265,471.08). Also, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($14.75) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,163.58). Insiders have purchased 22,049 shares of company stock worth $23,320,752 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.