Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,130 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,070 ($13.51) to GBX 1,130 ($14.27) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.23) to GBX 1,245 ($15.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,196 ($15.10).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,006 ($12.71) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 836 ($10.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.48, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.75) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,163.58). In other Hiscox news, insider Jonathan Bloomer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.27) per share, for a total transaction of £210,200 ($265,471.08). Also, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($14.75) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,163.58). Insiders have purchased 22,049 shares of company stock worth $23,320,752 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

