M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.72 million, a PE ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.40. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.40).

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 7,333.33%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

