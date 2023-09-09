Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.16) price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 270 ($3.41).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
