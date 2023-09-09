Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 43 ($0.54) price target on the stock.

RBW stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,625.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

