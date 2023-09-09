Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 43 ($0.54) price target on the stock.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
RBW stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,625.00 and a beta of 1.74.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.