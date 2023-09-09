Relx (LON:REL) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 2,850 ($35.99) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.65) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,601.33 ($32.85).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,722 ($34.38) on Tuesday. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,124 ($26.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,735 ($34.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,563.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,564.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The company has a market cap of £51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,991.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 6,153.85%.

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 950 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($31,242.74). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

