The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.73) target price on the stock.
PEBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.73) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
