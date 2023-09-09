Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MBH stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.26 million, a PE ratio of 994.44 and a beta of 0.95. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

