Investec Downgrades Informa (LON:INF) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Investec currently has GBX 775 ($9.79) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.17) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 690 ($8.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Informa in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.36) target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 720 ($9.09) to GBX 850 ($10.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 755 ($9.54).

Get Informa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INF

Informa Stock Up 1.2 %

Informa Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 741 ($9.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,964.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 788.40 ($9.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 734.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 708.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 5,200.00%.

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.