Gabelli Funds LLC Has $46.14 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.99. 267,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,573. The company has a market capitalization of $443.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

