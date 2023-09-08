Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,707,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,562,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $414.99. 169,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $391.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average of $379.12.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

