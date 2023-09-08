Financial Architects Inc Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 76.3% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $43,864,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $458.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.