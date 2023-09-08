5,736 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 664,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,407. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

