The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 176.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 394.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,085,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,461 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

PG traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.91. 683,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.