GeoWealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

