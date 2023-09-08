Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 13,110 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

IBM stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $147.93. 230,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

