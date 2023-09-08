Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 61.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,551,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $252.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,859. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

