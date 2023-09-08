JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

