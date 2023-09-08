Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,100,172. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

