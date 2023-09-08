Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $57.15 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $57,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.06. The company had a trading volume of 102,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,038. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.33.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.