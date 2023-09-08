Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $169,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.