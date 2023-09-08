Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $114,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $289.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.28 and its 200-day moving average is $284.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

