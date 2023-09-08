Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,604 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.12. 778,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

