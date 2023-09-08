Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

