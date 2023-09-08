Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
Intapp Stock Performance
INTA opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. Intapp has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $1,054,905.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,978,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,978,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
