Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. Intapp has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $1,054,905.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,978,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,978,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Intapp by 33.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

