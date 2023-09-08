Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 5.2 %

Calavo Growers stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $584.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $646,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calavo Growers

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.