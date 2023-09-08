Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,817 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $185,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $232,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

